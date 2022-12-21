Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to December 10.

Twelve wards have had an increase: Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill; Cauldwell; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; De Parys; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; Goldington; Kempston Central & East; Kingsbrook; Putnoe; and Wootton & Stewartby.

Bedford's Harpur ward

But the biggest leap has been in Harpur where in the space of a week cases have gone from zero to 15.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 10 cases

Brickhill - 7 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Cauldwell - 7 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 4 cases

De Parys - 3 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 13 cases

Goldington - 8 cases

Harpur - 15 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases

Kempston Central & East - 7 cases

Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kingsbrook - 7 cases

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 8 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 3 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 4 cases