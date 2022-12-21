Covid cases spike in Bedford's Harpur in just seven days
Twelve wards have had an increase
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to December 10.
Twelve wards have had an increase: Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill; Cauldwell; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; De Parys; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; Goldington; Kempston Central & East; Kingsbrook; Putnoe; and Wootton & Stewartby.
But the biggest leap has been in Harpur where in the space of a week cases have gone from zero to 15.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 10 cases
Brickhill - 7 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Cauldwell - 7 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 4 cases
De Parys - 3 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 13 cases
Goldington - 8 cases
Harpur - 15 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases
Kempston Central & East - 7 cases
Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kingsbrook - 7 cases
Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Putnoe - 8 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 3 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 4 cases
