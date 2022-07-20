Covid cases skyrocket in Bedford's Kingsbrook and Cauldwell neighbourhoods

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 8.
Cases have skyrocketed in every part of the borough; except three – Queen’s Park, Newnham and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
They are of particular concern in Cauldwell and Kingsbrook.
These are the 10 areas to record a sharp rise:
Castle & Kingsway – from 34 to 43 cases
Cauldwell – from 14 to 36
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh – from 25 to 46
De Parys – from 12 to 23
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams – from 44 to 53
Goldington – from 20 to 38
Harpur – from 28 to 37
Kingsbrook – from 21 to 44
Riseley & Sharnbrook – from 15 to 34
Wootton & Stewartby – from 24 to 39
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 34 cases
Brickhill - 35 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 43 cases
Cauldwell - 36 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 46 cases
De Parys - 23 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 53 cases
Goldington - 38 cases
Harpur - 37 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 32 cases
Kempston Central & East - 20 cases
Kempston North - 15 cases
Kempston West & South - 35 cases
Kingsbrook - 44 cases
Newnham - 18 cases
Putnoe - 23 cases
Queen's Park - 13 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 34 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 39 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 31 cases