Covid cases skyrocket in Bedford's Kingsbrook and Cauldwell neighbourhoods

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 8.

Cases have skyrocketed in every part of the borough; except three – Queen’s Park, Newnham and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

They are of particular concern in Cauldwell and Kingsbrook.

Bedford's Cauldwell ward

These are the 10 areas to record a sharp rise:

Castle & Kingsway – from 34 to 43 cases

Cauldwell – from 14 to 36

Bedford's Kingsbrook ward

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh – from 25 to 46

De Parys – from 12 to 23

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams – from 44 to 53

Goldington – from 20 to 38

Harpur – from 28 to 37

Kingsbrook – from 21 to 44

Riseley & Sharnbrook – from 15 to 34

Wootton & Stewartby – from 24 to 39

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 34 cases

Brickhill - 35 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 43 cases

Cauldwell - 36 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 46 cases

De Parys - 23 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 53 cases

Goldington - 38 cases

Harpur - 37 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 32 cases

Kempston Central & East - 20 cases

Kempston North - 15 cases

Kempston West & South - 35 cases

Kingsbrook - 44 cases

Newnham - 18 cases

Putnoe - 23 cases

Queen's Park - 13 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 34 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 39 cases