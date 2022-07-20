Bedford records four Covid deaths in a week

As of today (July 20), Bedford has recorded 507 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 67,568 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 765 cases, with a new total of 103,671, while Luton has 485, taking the total to 78,234.

And with Bedford recording 507 cases today – that averages at 72 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Wednesday, there have been four deaths in Bedford (652), two in Luton (720) and one in Central Bedfordshire (815).

Currently, 126 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.