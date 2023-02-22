Bedford's Castle area records a rise in Covid cases for second week running
It’s one of NINE parts of the borough to watch cases go up
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in the seven days to February 11.
As cases start to creep up in the borough, NINE wards have recorded a rise and only four have shown a slight dip – the rest have so few cases, the Government hasn’t shared the data.
Over a seven-day period, the following areas have recorded a rise in cases:
>Bromham & Biddenham
>Brickhill
>Castle & Kingsway
>Cauldwell
>Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams
>Goldington
>Harpur
>Newnham
>Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople
And here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases
Brickhill - 5 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 11 cases
Cauldwell - 7 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 7 cases
Goldington - 6 cases
Harpur - 5 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kingsbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Newnham - 3 cases
Putnoe - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 8 cases