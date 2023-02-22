Bedford's Castle area records a rise in Covid cases for second week running

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in the seven days to February 11.

As cases start to creep up in the borough, NINE wards have recorded a rise and only four have shown a slight dip – the rest have so few cases, the Government hasn’t shared the data.

In seven days, Castle & Kingsway has recorded 11 cases

Over a seven-day period, the following areas have recorded a rise in cases:

>Bromham & Biddenham

>Brickhill

>Castle & Kingsway

>Cauldwell

>Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams

>Goldington

>Harpur

>Newnham

>Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople

And here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases

Brickhill - 5 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 11 cases

Cauldwell - 7 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 7 cases

Goldington - 6 cases

Harpur - 5 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kingsbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Newnham - 3 cases

Putnoe - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

