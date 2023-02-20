As of last Thursday (February 16), Bedford recorded 87 cases in a week, with a total of 71,179 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 105 cases, with a new total of 109,171, while Luton has 46, taking the total to 81,415.

Bedford

And with Bedford recording 87 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at over 12 cases a day.

There was one new death in Bedford (732), two in Luton (798), and two in Central Bedfordshire (917).

Currently, 51 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 68 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.