Bedford people urged to get Covid jab as almost 160 people admitted to hospital

Health leaders are urging residents to get vaccinated after 157 people were admitted to both hospitals with Covid in just 24 hours.

Nationally, Covid cases have started to rise, and this has led to an increase of 12 per cent in the number of people being admitted to hospital.

The East of England and South East are reporting the highest increases in the country.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, clinical chair of NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The increase in infections in people over 60 and the sharp increase in hospital admissions in just 24 hours is cause for concern because of the impact it will have on our local population, their lives and their jobs.

"Rising infections could also impact health services because people are unable to access the treatment they need.

“The number of Covid infections are on the rise in our area and public health has noted an increasing number of people over 60 becoming infected.

"Previously the Omicron variant had been more prevalent in younger people and school age children, which resulted in the number of hospital admissions starting the fall in recent weeks.”

Anne Murray, chief nurse of the Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “With restrictions lifting, it is easy to think that the virus has gone, but sadly that is not the case.

"Vaccination has helped to reduce the number of admissions to hospital in the last year, but we’re now seeing fewer people come forward for vaccinations and Covid cases rising locally.

"This has the potential to put pressure on the NHS, just as we’re starting to recover services once more and see people for more routine appointments.

“We are urging everyone to protect themselves by getting a Covid vaccination, which will stop them from developing serious illness from the infection.

"We would also encourage people to follow public health advice and stay at home if they are unwell or get a COVID-19 test.”