UPDATE: Bedford records more than 240 new Covid cases in just 24 hours

As of today (March 9), Bedford recorded 241 cases, with a total of 56,159 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 393 cases, with a new total of 84,609, while Luton has 154, taking the total to 69,622.

The number of deaths was revised down by one in Bedford (601) - there was one death in Luton (664) and one in Central Bedfordshire (728).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 92 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 66,870 and now stands at 19,373,884. The total number of deaths are 162,482 - with 123 recorded today.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.