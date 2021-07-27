Bedford mayor urges people to wear masks on public transport and in busy places

As Government support for Bedford s Covid response is scaled back, the mayor is calling on the public to play their part.

When Bedford became a Covid hotspot in May, the Government offered a five-week package of support for extra testing - but now that is being given to the North East of England which is still experiencing a spike in cases..

But with daily cases in Bedford still anything from more than 70 to over 100, mayor Dave Hodgson is urging people to wear masks where possible - and get vaccinated.

Are you still wearing your mask?

He said: "Unfortunately Covid-19 has not gone away. While our infection rate is now lower than some other parts of the country, it is still high - and rising.

"We are strongly encouraging people to keep wearing their face covering indoors, in busy places and on public transport and, where possible, to keep social distancing.

“Most importantly - if you have not already, please go and get vaccinated. There are drop-in sessions available throughout the week in Bedford borough. Just turn up and get your vaccine. Getting both doses of your vaccine is really important for keeping yourself and your loved ones safe.”

"Thank you to everyone for your efforts so far during this pandemic to keep yourselves and our communities safe."

Drop-in sessions for the Pfizer vaccine are available this week at Bedford Heights; Kidman’s Surgical Chemist in Castle Road; Meiklejohn Pharmacy in Harrowden Road; and Smarta Healthcare in Priory Business Park.

Drop-in sessions for the AstraZeneca vaccine are available this week at Kidman’s Surgical Chemist in Castle Road; Meiklejohn Pharmacy in Harrowden Road; The Village Pharmacy in Great Denham; and Smarta Healthcare in Priory Business Park.