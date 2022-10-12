Bedford Covid: Cases spike in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams in just seven days
11 other neighbourhoods have also recorded a rise
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to October 1.
And it’s not good news for much of the borough with 12 wards experiencing an increase.
Most notable was Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams where cases have jumped from eight to 27 in the space of a week.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 7 cases
Brickhill - 5 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 3 cases
Cauldwell - 5 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 8 cases
De Parys - 3 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 27 cases
Goldington - 7 cases
Harpur - 9 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 7 cases
Kempston Central & East - 10 cases
Kempston North - 13 cases
Kempston West & South - 7 cases
Kingsbrook - 11 cases
Newnham - 10 cases
Putnoe - 10 cases
Queen's Park - 5 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 7 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 15 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 13 cases