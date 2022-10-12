Bedford Covid: Cases spike in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to October 1.

And it’s not good news for much of the borough with 12 wards experiencing an increase.

Most notable was Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams where cases have jumped from eight to 27 in the space of a week.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 7 cases

Brickhill - 5 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 3 cases

Cauldwell - 5 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 8 cases

De Parys - 3 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 27 cases

Goldington - 7 cases

Harpur - 9 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 7 cases

Kempston Central & East - 10 cases

Kempston North - 13 cases

Kempston West & South - 7 cases

Kingsbrook - 11 cases

Newnham - 10 cases

Putnoe - 10 cases

Queen's Park - 5 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 7 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 15 cases