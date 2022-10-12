Police step up patrols in Bedford's Embankment after assault
They are hoping to reassure the public
By Clare Turner
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 10:26am
Police are stepping up patrols after an assault on The Embankment.
The incident happened on the footpath near the river at around 8.30pm last Tuesday (October 4).
Police are appealing to anyone who saw the assault, has CCTV or dashcam footage or who has any information to get in touch.
Most Popular
Call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/57557/22.
Police are patrolling the area every evening to reassure the public and have not released any other details about the attack.