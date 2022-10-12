Police step up patrols in Bedford's Embankment after assault

Police are stepping up patrols after an assault on The Embankment.

The incident happened on the footpath near the river at around 8.30pm last Tuesday (October 4).

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the assault, has CCTV or dashcam footage or who has any information to get in touch.

The Embankment

Call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/57557/22.