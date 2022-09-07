Bedford Covid cases rise again in Queen's Park and Kempston

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to August 26.

And while cases have finally plummeted in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, they have risen again in eight parts of the borough – including Queen’s Park, Kempston North as well as Harrold, Chellington & Turvey.

Cases have risen again in eight parts of the borough - including Queen's Park

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 5 cases

Brickhill - 4 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 7 cases

Cauldwell - 3 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases

De Parys - 3 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 4 cases

Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harpur - 3 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 4 cases

Kempston Central & East - 3 cases

Kempston North - 6 cases

Kempston West & South - 6 cases

Kingsbrook - (so few cases, data is not shared)

Newnham - 6 cases

Putnoe - 5 cases

Queen's Park - 6 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 4 cases