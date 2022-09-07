Bedford Covid cases rise again in Queen's Park and Kempston
Though they have finally dropped in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to August 26.
And while cases have finally plummeted in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, they have risen again in eight parts of the borough – including Queen’s Park, Kempston North as well as Harrold, Chellington & Turvey.
Most Popular
-
1
Bedford Covid cases rise again in Queen's Park and Kempston
-
2
Hospital waiting lists: The busiest departments at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust
-
3
NHS in Bedford to offer Covid autumn boosters
-
4
Are you a Bedford patient at The De Parys Group? Well, it's on the move
-
5
Where can I get a walk-in Covid booster jab in Bedfordshire? Full list of locations plus who is eligible
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 5 cases
Brickhill - 4 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 7 cases
Cauldwell - 3 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases
De Parys - 3 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 4 cases
Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Harpur - 3 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 4 cases
Kempston Central & East - 3 cases
Kempston North - 6 cases
Kempston West & South - 6 cases
Kingsbrook - (so few cases, data is not shared)
Newnham - 6 cases
Putnoe - 5 cases
Queen's Park - 6 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 4 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 4 cases