Bedford council urges people to wear a mask as Covid cases rise

The council is urging people to think about wearing masks again as cases start to rise in the town.

In a tweet put out at noon today (Tuesday), the council said: “As Covid-19 cases begin to rise please consider wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces.

“Whilst not a legal requirement wearing a face covering helps stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Last week, we revealed how Bedford had averaged 89 cases a day with the Government moving to weekly announcements instead of daily

Over a five-day period, Bedford had 446 new cases. The Government will update the new cases again on Wednesday.