Bedford averages 89 Covid cases a day as Government moves to weekly reporting

Bedford has recorded 446 cases since Friday, with a total of 66,451 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 692 cases, with a new total of 101,875, while Luton has 359, taking the total to 77,157.

Bizarrely, the Government has now chosen to report a week’s worth of cases every Wednesday, despite the general rise in Covid across the country.

Bedford

And with Bedford recording 446 cases – that averages at 89 cases a day.

Today’s figures (July 6) are for a five-day period from Friday – then they will move to a seven-day period.

Since Friday, there have been two deaths in Bedford (647), two in Luton (716) and two in Central Bedfordshire (810).

Currently, 116 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Four patients are in ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.