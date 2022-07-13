Bedford averages nearly 90 Covid cases a day for second week running

In the second of the weekly updates (July 13), Bedford has recorded 610 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 67,061 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 1,031 cases, with a new total of 102,906, while Luton has 592, taking the total to 77,749.

Bedford

And with Bedford recording 610 cases today – that averages at 87 cases a day.

Since last Wednesday, there has been one death in Bedford (648), two in Luton (718) and four in Central Bedfordshire (814).

Currently, 119 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Three patients are in ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.