Cliff Richard's favourite Bedford restaurant turns things around after previous poor rating

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and it’s not looking good for one Bedford businesses.

However, it is good news for the Blue Monk which two years ago was restored to its former glory. Sir Cliff’s favourite High Street restaurant has been given the top rating of five after a previous poor score back in September.

But FSA inspectors have told Dixy Chicken, in Midland Road, it needs ‘major improvement’ after giving it a one rating.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Rated 5 – Blue Monk Restaurant, High Street, Bedford – inspected on December 10

Rated 5 – Costa Ltd, St John’s Retail Park, Rope Walk, Bedford – inspected on December 10

Rated 5 – Royal Gurkha, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on December 10

Rated 5 – La Piazza, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – inspected on December 9

Rated 5 – Mamma Concetta, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on December 5

Rated 5 – Berlin Street, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on December 4

Rated 5 – Starbucks, Bell Farm Way, Kempston – inspected on December 4

Rated 5 – Seans Bits N Bites at Bedford Bus Station – inspected on December 2

Rated 5 – Sensations, Gostwick Road, Bedford – inspected on November 29

Rated 5 – Top Dessert, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on November 13

Rated 5 – Hallows Cafe, Allhallows, Bedford – inspected on November 12

Rated 5 – Pizza Express, St Peter’s Street, Bedford – inspected on November 11

Rated 5 – Pilgrim’s Progress, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on December 9

Rated 5 – George & Dragon, Mill Street, Bedford – inspected on November 19

Rated 5 – Kempston Kebab Pizza House, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on December 5

Rated 5 – New Golden Lion, York Street, Bedford – inspected on December 5

Rated 4 – Spices of Paradise at The Magpie Inn, Harrold – inspected on October 23

Rated 4 – Seasons Restaurant at Seasons Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Wilstead – inspected on October 28

Rated 4 – Baja, Castle Lane, Bedford – inspected on October 30

Rated 4 – Mitchell's Table at Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford – inspected on October 31

Rated 4 – Bickels Yard Cafe at Robinson Pool, Park Avenue, Bedford – inspected on November 6

Rated 4 – New Bombay, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on November 6

Rated 4 – We Cha Bubble Tea, Harpur Centre, Bedford – inspected on November 6

Rated 3 – Club Italia, Alexandra Road, Bedford – inspected on October 14

Rated 3 – Peri Peri & Pizza, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on October 14

Rated 3 – Happy House, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on November 4

Rated 3 – Peri Peri Original, Commercial Road, Bedford – inspected on November 25

Rated 1 – Dixy Chicken, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on October 23