Bedford woman told she was too overweight for IVF loses over five stone

A woman who was told she was too heavy for IVF has lost over five stone and is now eligible to become a mum after eight years of trying.

Bedford’s Liz Studd has transformed her health, diet and BMI and says she’s now ready – physically and mentally – to take that next step.

And what’s more, the 35-year-old says she owes it all to her supportive family and the support of her nearby Slimming World group in Putnoe and Goldington.

Liz Studd before and after losing 5 stone 5lbs

The self-confessed yo-yo dieter said: “Before joining Slimming World I was always in denial of what I was eating, I would go through stages of binge eating and then guilt starving myself and belittling myself.”

The early years teacher had also been battling with long Covid for over 18 months which didn't help.

She said: “I was at the heaviest I had ever been and in a state of denial, but I also knew I needed to do something about it. My BMI had risen to 42.

Liz after losing 5 stone 5lbs

"I was tired all the time, I was easily out of breath especially going up the stairs and my joints hurt. Some days were such a struggle.

"I blamed a lot on my long Covid but also knew something else had to change so decided I needed to lose weight to help myself and hopefully it would help me begin to feel better.”

She went on to say: ”I was in dark places at times mentally. I hated the way I looked – and I knew that I needed to get my BMI under 30 to be offered the chance of IVF.”

Fast forward seven months and Liz is a different woman, after losing 5 stone 5lbs.

Liz before losing weight

She said: “Losing weight has changed my life. I am the happiest I have ever been. I’m not tired all the time, I have energy, I want to do things and go places because I feel well enough to spend time doing the things I love. Mentally, I am in the best place now, I have not been in this place for a long time.”

In November, Liz got the green light to start her IVF journey and was told her weight loss has drastically improved her chances of success.

Liz’s before menu

BREAKFAST – Toast with lashings of butter and marmalade or a bowl of unmeasured cereal

Liz pictured is now eligible for IVF treatment

LUNCH – Sandwich with a cuppa soup, a yoghurt, some fruit, a packet of crisps

SNACKS – Biscuits in the staff room, crackers and cereal bar

DINNER – Toad-in-the-hole with roast potatoes and veg OR breaded fish OR fish in a creamy sauce with rice or potatoes and veg

EVENING SNACKS – Chocolate or biscuits

Liz’s after menu

BREAKFAST – Fat-free Greek yoghurt with fresh fruit

Liz before she lost weight with the help of Slimming World in Putnoe and Goldington

LUNCH – Leftovers OR homemade soup OR cheese and spinach omelette

DINNER – Fish OR vegetarian OR barbecue pulled pork and beans with jacket potatoes and broccoli

SNACKS – Cereal bar OR yogurt OR fruit

Rayner, Liz’s consultant, runs a Monday evening group at Priory Methodist Church and a Friday 9.30am group at Bedford Athletic in Wentworth Drive.

