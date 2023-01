Two Bedford takeaways need 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for 2023 from the Food Standards Agency

Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with only two – Millennium Kebab and Flames Grill – needing ‘major improvement’.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Sensations, Gostwick Road, Bedford – rated on December 21

Bickels Yard Cafe at Robinson Pool, Park Avenue, Bedford – rated on December 9

The Bakehouse at 1st Floor Avoca House, Molivers Lane, Bromham – rated on December 8

Pizzeria Santaniello's, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on November 25

Seans Bits N Bites at Stagecoach United, Bedford Bus Station, Bedford – rated on November 19

Nando's, High Street, Bedford – rated on November 18

Royal Gurkha, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on September 29

Costa Coffee, Riley Way, Kempston – rated on September 2

The Anchor, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on December 7

Russell Park Social Club, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on November 17

The Mulberry Bush, Springfield Centre, Kempston – rated on September 2

Vision Nutrition, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on November 19

Domino's Pizza, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on November 18

RATED 4

Veggie Crush, High Street, Bedford – rated on October 28

Fully Loaded Bedford Ltd, Harrowden Road, Bedford – rated on November 28

The Fat Pizza/The Fat Burger, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on December 14

Siam Heaven Thai Restaurant, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on November 25

Brewers Fayre, Fletcher Road, Kempston – rated on September 2

Roosters, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on November 25

Shanghai Kitchen, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on November 25

Carumbar UK Ltd, Howard Street, Bedford – rated on December 3

RATED 3

Interfoam Ltd, Ronald Close, Kempston – rated on November 18

Soprano Kebab House, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on November 19

Tasty Chicken, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on November 19

Dixy Chicken, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on November 18

Italian Express Pizza, Commercial Road, Bedford – rated on November 18

KFC, at Interchange Retail Park, Polo Field Way, Kempston – rated on December 3

RATED 2

New Delicacies of China, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on December 7

RATED 1

Millennium Kebab, High Street, Bedford – rated on November 3

