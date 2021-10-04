Bedford woman raises over £2k for British Heart Foundation at London Marathon

Bedford woman Sarah Cormack raised £2,400 yesterday (Sunday) when she pounded the streets in the Virgin Money London Marathon.

The 31-year-old was one of 350 British Heart Foundation (BHF) champions to take part the iconic event since the run was postponed due to the pandemic.

Sarah took on the iconic challenge after her fiancé's dad had a heart attack which she said came as a ‘big shock’.

Sarah Cormack and fiancé Tom Bromley

She ran yesterday’s marathon alongside fiancé Tom Bromley and her sister Caroline.

After crossing the finish line, Sarah - who completed the race in 4 hours 23 minutes - said: “Taking part in the London Marathon was a huge challenge and an incredible experience. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s been a long wait to get to the start line and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and the money I’ve raised for the British Heart Foundation.

“The atmosphere on the day was electric and I want to say thank you to all the amazing people on the sidelines cheering me on, they really inspire you to keep going and put a smile on your face.

"Knowing that the money I have raised will help the British Heart Foundation raise vital funds for life saving research for people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases was also a huge motivator.”

Lizzie Moscardini, events manager at the BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see Sarah’s determination and courage in helping the British Heart Foundation raise life saving funds for people living with heart and circulatory diseases.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to be back at this legendary event, cheering Sarah and our other BHF runners on.