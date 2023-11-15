Bedford support worker takes “terrifying” leap to help disabled adults

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A support worker from Bedford has completed a Leap of Kindness for the charity Hft – facing her fears and raising funds for adults with learning disabilities.

And Angie White – who has worked for the learning disability charity for three years – described the skydive as “terrifying”.

Angie White

But added: “I wanted to show that a lot of activities may seem daunting and scary at first but, with the right support and confidence, you can accomplish anything and will feel very proud of your achievements.”

Stepping out of her comfort zone, Angie was determined to do the skydive in Peterborough, put her fears aside and raise funds for Hft. She initially set a fundraising target of £415 but has so far raised £538.

Angie hopes this money will go towards local projects to continue to enable learning disabled adults in Bedfordshire to live the best life possible.

She said: “I’ve been at Hft for three years now and really enjoy helping the people we support overcome daily challenges, learn something new and gain confidence. I wanted to raise money by taking a Leap of Kindness to support resources and projects, such as refurbishing gardens and communal areas.”