Bedford mum who was told she would need a wheelchair if she didn't lose weight sheds THREE STONE

A mum of two who was warned if she didn’t lose weight she’d end up in a wheelchair, has turned her life around.

Ria Austin, of Bedford, looked to food for comfort after a complicated pregnancy.

Ria - after the weight loss

Stuck in hospital – bored and stressed – and off her feet, Ria snacked.

She said: “I somehow believed I deserved five chocolate bars a day, or other treats like cake. Main meals in the hospital were oily shop-bought pastas and wraps. You name it, I ate it. Why not?”

Fast forward four years and Ria was STILL eating the same way – but the more she ate, the more uncomfortable she got and her self esteem and confidence hit rock bottom.

“I was tired all the time, I felt awful that I had to tell my children I couldn’t play with them because it hurt my back or my knees,” Ria explained.

Ria - before the weight loss

"I tried exercising but the pain was getting worse. I went to the doctor and a chiropractor as my pain was so bad, sometimes I would sleep on the sofa as I couldn’t get upstairs. I was told that if I didn’t lose weight, I could be in a wheelchair in six years due to the pressure it was putting on my spine.”

At her heaviest – and feeling her lowest – Ria searched for a nearby Slimming World group.

“I needed something easy and cheap…I’d never tried it but I had nothing to lose and everything to gain,” she said.

A week later, as she nervously went to the weekly weigh-in she was blown away by the results.

Ria with partner Stephen before the weight loss

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I was told that I had lost a whopping seven and a half pounds. I had eaten potatoes, pasta, bread. All the stuff I had tried to avoid in the past when doing other diets.”

Now three stone lighter, Ria reflects on how much her life has changed.

“I can now run around with my children. I can do rock climbing, trampolining. I can give anything a go all without the fear of pain. I have more energy than ever.”

Inspired by her success, Ria has trained with Slimming World to help others and has relaunched the group she first attended in Elstow.

She starts as the new consultant from June 15 and her group is every Thursday at 6pm at The Elstow Christian Fellowship Church on the Hugh Street.

Her number is 07825 835676.

RIA’S TYPICAL MENU BEFORE LOSING WEIGHT:

Breakfast: big bowl coco pops

Lunch: shop-bought wrap, crisps and fizzy drink

Dinner: frozen pizza, chips or microwave meal

Snacks: cakes and chocolate

RIA’S TYPICAL MENU NOW:

Breakfast: grilled bacon and eggs

Lunch: pitta with chicken and salad

Dinner: chilli con carne with rice and veg