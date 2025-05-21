Bedford Hospital changes homebirth service following review

Bedford Hospital (Inset: Pixabay)

The hospital has decided to return to a model where homebirths are supported by the community midwifery team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes following staff changes within the Blossom Team, which Bedford Today revealed back in October.

What this means is, rather than having a than by a separate, dedicated homebirth body run by the Blossom Team, it will return to a model where expectant mums are supported by the community midwifery team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also means the same model of service will be delivered across both hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

In a statement, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “This change follows ongoing staffing challenges within the dedicated team, which led us to review how best to continue providing a reliable and safe homebirth service for local families.

“We want to reassure all women and birthing people that homebirths will continue to be available, and patient choice is not affected. Families choosing a homebirth will still receive personalised, high-quality care from our skilled community midwives, ensuring the same level of support and safety.”

Emma Hardwick, director of midwifery at Bedfordshire Hospitals, added: “This adjustment allows us to continue offering a safe, equitable and sustainable service while making the best use of our highly-skilled midwifery team.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers