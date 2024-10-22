Homebirth service at Bedford Hospital under review after "staff changes"

Bedford Hospital is reviewing its Blossom homebirth service (Inset: Pixabay)

Bedford Hospital is reviewing the homebirth service run by the Blossom Team.

And although the hospital says it’s an important part of its maternity services, it’s been forced to carry out what it describes as a comprehensive review.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Due to staff changes within the team, we are required to review how the current service operates. A comprehensive review of the homebirth service is being conducted to ensure a sustainable way of delivering safe, effective and responsive home birth services, equity in services offered to all our women and birthing people and the wellbeing of our staff.”

This review – which is estimated to take until the end of the year – will be carried out in collaboration with Bedford Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership (MNVP) and midwives.

The statement went on to say: “We are aware of how much the local community values our homebirth service and therefore it is important to clarify that no decisions have yet been made. Whilst the review takes place, care will not be compromised as pregnant women / birthing people currently under the care of the homebirth team will be supported by community midwives that are experienced in providing labour care within a home environment.”