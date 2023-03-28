Bedford has a higher rate of death from lung conditions than the rest of England

“It’s appalling that people across the UK are struggling to breathe”

People in Bedford were more likely to die from respiratory illnesses than the rest of the England in 2021, new figures show.

Thousands of people die from lung conditions every year – such as flu, pneumonia and lung disease – and new analysis by the charity Asthma + Lung UK lays bare the inequality in deaths between different areas of the UK.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were 98 deaths from respiratory illness for every 100,000 people in Bedford – meaning the area has more than the 94 for England as a whole.

These figures have been standardised to account for age differences across different areas.

Bedford ranked 69th in England for deaths from lung conditions and 105th across the UK as a whole.

Across the UK, four of the 10 worst places for respiratory deaths are in the North West of England – with Knowsley in Merseyside topping the list with 178 deaths per 100,000 people.

Asthma + Lung UK said the Government must address the inequality in lung health across the UK.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the charity, said: “It’s appalling that people across the UK are struggling to breathe, are being rushed to hospital in an emergency and that so many are dying avoidably from their lung conditions.

"We know people in more deprived areas are more likely to have worse lung health, often with no choice but to live in poorer quality housing, more polluted areas with higher smoking rates."

Separate figures, also from the ONS, show 9.9% of adults in Bedford are smokers – lower than the UK average of 13.3%.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are working hard to improve lung health across the country – including by investing millions in research and backing the NHS’s targeted lung health checks programme, which aims to detect conditions including lung cancer earlier and faster.