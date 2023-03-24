Three people die from Covid as Bedford records nearly 200 cases in a week

As of last night (Thursday, March 23), Bedford recorded 194 cases in a week, with a total of 71,670 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England
Central Bedfordshire recorded 279 cases, with a new total of 109,940, while Luton has 223, taking the total to 81,877.
And with Bedford recording 194 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at over 27 cases a day.
Bedford recorded three deaths (741), Luton recorded two (808), and there was one death in Central Bedfordshire (924).
Currently, 65 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 68 patients were admitted in the last seven days.
One patient is in a ventilation bed.
Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.
The figures come from the Government website