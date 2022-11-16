A Bedford agency which provides care for people in their own homes has managed to improve its rating.

Back in January, Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors said LightBulb Bespoke Care required improvement.

Well, not anymore, as in the latest visit in October, the service was rated good across the board: safe, effective and well-led.

The care agency – which is based in The Broadway – provides care for people with physical disability, mental health needs or dementia in their own owns.

CQC inspectors found LightBulb Bespoke Care was no longer in breach of regulations as it had completed an action plan and had made improvements.

One person praised staff, even telling inspectors: “They are lifesavers and without them I could not stay in my house. There is nothing they cannot do.''

Kate James, registered manager at LightBulb Bespoke Care, said: “The journey made by Lightbulb Bespoke Care has many positives, as the registered manager I feel confident that we are delivering a safe and effective service.

"This is confirmed by the constant feedback from people who access and support our services. Staff have worked diligently to be part of a team who have been supported and encouraged to learn and develop in their roles, to ensure service users receive a high standard of care.

"There have without a doubt been some challenging times, but these have been overcome with open and honest discussions both with team members, service users, family/relatives and other professionals to include regulators such as CQC and Care Standards who have all been instrumental in the acknowledgment of improved services.

"On my arrival to Lightbulb I acknowledged initial non-compliance and led the team as committed workers. The last year has been a journey of changes, and robust implementation of documents to support compliance, having achieved this is testimony to staff focus and direction.

"We are delighted to announce the recent Care Standard PAMMs assessment and CQC inspection awarded Lightbulb Bespoke Care an overall rating of good, needless to say, this was met with huge joy, and evidence of the hard work and commitment from all who work as part of the team.

"As a care company, our passion and dedication continue to value people's individual care and support.”

The CQC inspectors main findings were:

*New staff had an induction at the service which involved meeting people they would be supporting and shadowing experienced staff members

*People told inspectors there were enough staff and they were always on time for care visits

*Staff spoke about how well supported they felt since the registered manager started at LightBulb Bespoke Care

*Staff knew people well as individuals and spoke passionately about the support they gave them

*People and their relatives felt engaged with the service and able to give feedback

*The registered manager was open and honest with people when things went wrong

*People were supported safely with eating and drinking if this was needed