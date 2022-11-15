A Bedford teacher has set himself the arduous challenge of running a daily 10k – from December 1 until Christmas Day – for the young son of his childhood friends.

Goldington Academy’s Martyn Latchman was eager to help when he learned his childhood friends from Swansea were fundraising to secure specialist physiotherapy for their five-year-old son.

Gwilym Kidwell has bilateral cerebral palsy and this physiotherapy will play a crucial role in helping him prepare for his upcoming potential spinal surgery.

Martyn Latchman - assistant headteacher and head of computer science at Goldington Academy

And Martyn wants to do everything he can to help the youngster.

The 35-year-old father-of-two will complete a mixture of treadmill, trail and road runs, depending on the weather and injuries – and he’s already created a website to provide updates on his daily 10ks as well as the total cumulative distance covered.

Martyn – who is assistant headteacher and head of computer science at the school in Haylands Way – said: “I’m grateful that I’m able to support Gwilym and his family in the new fight they face together.

“I’ve been interested in fitness for several years now; being able to run every day is an absolute privilege and it’s not something I ever want to take for granted. I want to do what I can to help Gwilym get fighting fit for his surgery.”

Advertisement

Gwilym, who was born prematurely at 27 weeks, is currently awaiting approval for life-changing spinal surgery selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR).

It’s the only procedure that offers permanent improvement for Gwilym’s condition by reducing the stiffness in his legs, but it must be completed at this early age.

The youngster now needs more frequent blocks of intensive and specialist physiotherapy as this is the determining factor in the success of the operation. This isn’t currently available on the NHS so Gwilym’s parents pay for these strength and conditioning sessions privately.

All money raised through Martyn’s Go Gwilym 250 Challenge will go directly to SDR rehab specialist therapists based in South Wales to make sure Gwilym has the best preparation and post-op rehabilitation.

Advertisement

Martyn will be cheered on each day by his wife Emma, 36, SENDCo and psychology teacher at Biddenham International School, as well as his two young children Toby, seven, and Holly, two.

The Kidwell family has set a target of raising a total of £18,000 to pay for Gwilym’s therapies, and have already raised more than £11,000 through the support of family and friends, and sponsored events.

The Kidwells are supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children with healthcare needs which are not covered by the NHS.

Gill Gibb, Tree of Hope CEO said: ‘’It’s fantastic to see that the Kidwell family have so much support around them in their fundraising. Martyn’s Advent Challenge is certainly an ambitious one and we wish him all the best with it.’

Advertisement