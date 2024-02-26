Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Building works at the new Bedford Greenacre Independent School site are picking up pace.

This follows the completion of a multi-million-pound funding deal earlier this month.

The state-of-the-art facility – in Manton Heights – will feature more than 55 classrooms, a 3G football pitch and amphitheatre

Progress at the Bedford Greenacre Independent School site

Expanding the original school footprint by more than 80 times, the new 40-acre school site aims to play a pivotal part in the community, creating jobs and offering athletic and cultural activities to residents as well as the student population.

Groundworks, excavation, piling, and concreting are all under way, with the project on target to welcome 690 pupils, from reception to sixth form, in the 2024 autumn term.

Ian Daniel, headteacher at Bedford Greenacre, said: “The car park for staff and the community is already in service and the modular structure will begin to take shape over the next few weeks. We’re thrilled with the positive reactions from our local community about our transformational project so far, and delighted to have reached the all-important milestone of funding completion.”

The extensive funding from HSBC UK was secured with the help of law firm Shakespeare Martineau. Joseph Soul, partner, said: “We have worked with Bedford Greenacre Independent School in respect of the development of the new 40-acre school site from the very beginning, and this has included the merger of St Andrew’s and Rushmoor schools, assisting with the appointment of strategic land partners and, more recently, the significant funding deal with HSBC UK.

“It’s been a team effort from our experts in construction, banking, real estate, charity and legal planning, as well as working closely with the planners at Marrons and, of course, the team at Bedford Greenacre. We’re pleased to have reached another milestone and look forward to the next.”