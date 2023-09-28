An artist's impression of the new site

A Bedford school is set to open its new 40-acre site next year thanks to a multi-million-pound funding package from HSBC UK.

Bedford Greenacre Independent School’s new building will welcome 690 pupils from reception to sixth form at the state-of-the-art new facility for the start of the school year in 2024.

The new site, which is 80 times larger than its existing half-acre site, will have space for 100 more students, which is expected to lead to new teaching jobs, allowing greater specialisation for students. As well as teaching jobs, the move is expected to create jobs in administration, cleaning, caretaking, and catering.

From left to right, Ian Daniel, Principal, David Eyton Williams, trustee, Gert-Jan Peeters and Gerald Pellikaan from Pellikaan Construction

The modern design of the new site will focus on sustainability and energy efficiency and will occupy a hill-top position to the north of the town. The huge increase in size will allow the Greenacre School to install sports facilities such as a 3G football pitch as well as a standout amphitheatre to promote physical and cultural education among its pupils.

And the new facilities will also be available for the community to use.

Ian Daniel, headteacher at Greenacre School, said: “We want to deliver a world class education and school experience to our pupils. The funding from HSBC UK, combined with the fantastic support we have received from our Relationship Manager at the bank, Suzanne Wright, ensures that, not only will our students get an inspiring experience, but the community in which we are a part of will also benefit greatly.”

Richard Parker, area director at HSBC UK, added: “We are very excited to be involved in funding this new school site which is going to provide a great education for local children, as well as new jobs and facilities that the whole community can enjoy.”