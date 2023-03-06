Want to improve your job prospects? Bedford College is hosting open days for adults

There’s also FREE IT courses

Bedford College is hosting open days for adults who want to improve their employability skills.

Courses available include Access to HE, for those who didn't go to university at 18, Teacher Education, Adult English and Maths for those who didn’t gain qualifications at school, English for Speakers of Other Languages and Pre-Employment Training to help prepare for that first big interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford College's learning centre is offering introductions to IT as well as two open events

To find out more, head to 88 High Street, Bedford, on Thursday, March 16 between 5-8pm or Saturday, March 18 between 2-5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The college’s learning centre is also helping those who want to get to grips with IT.

Free courses called Essential Digital Skills start at beginner Entry level, with further short courses up to Level 1 and Level 2.

Visit the team at Bedford Learning Centre at 88 High Street on Monday, Thursday, Friday from 10am to 4pm or Tuesday and Wednesday until 8pm, as well as Saturday mornings.

Advertisement

Advertisement