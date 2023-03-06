Where in Bedford would you like to see more charging points? The council wants to know

The infrastructure is being expanded to meet growing demand

The council is looking for suggestions from the public for new electric vehicle (EV) charging point locations in the town.

There are already 28 locations in the borough, including a dedicated EV car park at Riverside with more in the pipeline.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson at one of the town's EV charging points

Since April 2022, Bedford Borough Council has had over 12,500 separate charges both on street and in its car parks.

And it’s now looking to identify new locations – and is considering installing additional charging points in Brickhill, Putnoe, Kingsbrook, Harpur and Kempston wards as well as Great Denham, Harrold, Bromham and Sharnbrook.

Suggest any new locations at [email protected]