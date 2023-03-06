Where in Bedford would you like to see more charging points? The council wants to know

The council is looking for suggestions from the public for new electric vehicle (EV) charging point locations in the town.
There are already 28 locations in the borough, including a dedicated EV car park at Riverside with more in the pipeline.
Since April 2022, Bedford Borough Council has had over 12,500 separate charges both on street and in its car parks.
And it’s now looking to identify new locations – and is considering installing additional charging points in Brickhill, Putnoe, Kingsbrook, Harpur and Kempston wards as well as Great Denham, Harrold, Bromham and Sharnbrook.
Suggest any new locations at [email protected]
Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: "We are now looking to residents to help us identify new locations for charging points. This will help us to ensure the charging infrastructure is accessible and convenient for EV drivers, and will ultimately contribute towards making Bedford borough a greener and more sustainable place to live."