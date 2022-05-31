University of Bedfordshire student crowned ‘Midwife of the Year’

Third year midwifery student, Chelsea Beckford-Procyk, received the accolade at the 2022 Student Nursing Times Awards.

She was also nominated in the ‘Mary Seacole Award’ category which recognises students’ outstanding contribution to diversity and inclusion within nursing and healthcare.

Bedford-based Chelsea Beckford-Procyk is currently in her final year of studying with the University’s Faculty of Health & Social Sciences and works on placement at Bedfordshire’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Bedford site. She also also helps to train hypnobirthing instructors for the Little Birth Company and runs workshops for fellow student midwives and birth workers.

Chelsea Beckford-Procyk has been awarded 'Student Midwife of the Year' at the 2022 Student Nursing Times Awards.

Said Chelsea said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the Student Nursing Times Student Midwife of the Year.

“I decided to take on extra-curricular work on anti-racism in midwifery care because it was something I am passionate about. To receive recognition for this on such a large platform shows that my voice matters and my work is of value. This really motivates me to keep going and I’m really looking forward to seeing where my future career path takes me.”

Dr Louise Grant, Executive Dean of HSS, added: “The School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Education in our Faculty is exceptionally proud of Chelsea’s achievement. Highlighting the importance of anti-racist maternity care is an absolutely essential if we are to address the inequalities in health Black, Asian and other minoritised women experience as outlined in a recent report. Chelsea is a credit to the University and our brilliant practice partnership with the Bedfordshire Hospital Trust.”

Liz Lees, Chief Nurse at the Trust, said: “On behalf of Bedfordshire Hospitals I would like to say a big congratulations to Chelsea on winning this award. Inclusivity is one of our core values and Chelsea has taken on extra responsibilities to educate and inform her colleagues about incredibly important issues.