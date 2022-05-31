Plan submitted to convert upstairs of Bedford town centre's former Waterstones into flats

Plans have been submitted to transform the space above the former Waterstones in Bedford town centre into flats.

Proposals have been submitted to Bedford Borough Council to change the first and second floors of 11 – 13 Silver Street, Bedford, from commercial, business and service premises to dwellings.

The ground floor was previously occupied by Waterstones before its move to nearby Midland Road last year.

Waterstones on Silver Street before its relocation

The development will be considered by officers under delegated powers, as it is permitted by government regulation and is not a planning application, meaning it will not be reported to the Planning Committee.

However, any comments received will be considered by the officers.

This follows planning granted in March (Application No.22/00210/FUL) for alterations to the shop front to enable the subdivision of the ground floor retail premises.

This second phase of the redevelopment is to convert the first and second floors to four flats.

Other than the street level shop front alterations, the submission states that the remainder of the building’s exterior is to remain unaltered.

Given the building’s location, the developers expect that residents will either walk or utilise public transport network systems.