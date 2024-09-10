University of Bedfordshire prepares to welcome students for Freshers’ Week

Welcome Week is just around the corner at the University of Bedfordshire, with new and returning students set to get involved in a host of exciting activities, events and inductions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside fun events delivered by the Students’ Union, including a Welcome UV Party, games nights, and Freshers Film Night, new students will also spend September 16-20 getting to know their course mates and receive a formal introduction to their course with a special induction week timetable.

On Tuesday, September 17 from 10am, the Freshers’ Fair makes its return to the Bedford campus giving students the opportunity to grab some freebies and find out more about societies, sports clubs, and chat with local businesses. Students at the Luton campus can enjoy all the Freshers’ Fair fun the following day, Wednesday, September 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ever-popular Bhangra Afternoon and Afro Beats events are making a return as part of the exciting schedule of events. And if students are looking for some fairground fun, the Students’ Union Bar in Luton is also recreating some classic games such as hook-a-duck and coconut shy.

Freshers Fair

Throughout the week, the University’s on-campus community and faith hub, Treehouse, will also be open at Luton and Bedford for students of all faiths to relax together while enjoying some tasty refreshments.

New and returning students are also encouraged to download the MyBedsLife student app, where they can find timetables, University news, and handy information and guides. Click here to find out how to download the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

If you are looking to go to university this year, you can still register with the University of Bedfordshire to start this month – visit www.beds.ac.uk/Clearing to find out more.