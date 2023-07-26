Stuck for something to do during the school holidays - why not take part in Bedford Street Tag game?

It encourages communities to explore their surroundings and get active

So, it’s the summer holidays and you’re already bored. Well, fear not as Bedford Borough Council has partnered with Street Tag and BeActive to launch a treasure hunt game.

It goes live on Monday (July 31) but you can download the app and sign in now, ready for launch day.

Residents can download the Street Tag app for free and engage in friendly rivalry on the community leaderboard, competing with neighbours for the high score.

Points will be earned by scanning virtual tags strategically placed throughout the borough and converting daily steps into Street Tag points, encouraging families and individuals to spend more time outdoors.

There will also be special QR codes on posters that can be scanned for higher value rewards which aim to encourage people to visit specific venues for one off or regular events.