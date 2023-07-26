Fire crews rescue teenager stuck 65ft up tree in Kempston

A teenager had to be rescued after getting stuck in a tree in Kempston.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just before 3pm on Friday (July 21) to Hillgrounds Road only to discover a 15-year-old in the 65ft tree.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crews from Kempston and Dunstable used twin line system rope rescue equipment and a 30ft ladder.
In a post on social media, Dunstable Fire Station said: “Fortunately nobody was harmed on this occasion. Climbing can be a very dangerous activity without the right safety measures.
"We'd encourage any aspiring climbers attend an appropriate climbing facility under the right supervision; especially during the summer holidays.
“Ultimately, incidents like this can be avoided and may tie up resources from attending other emergencies.”