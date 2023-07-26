Fire crews rescue teenager stuck 65ft up tree in Kempston

News you can trust since 1845
A crew from Dunstable even had to help
By Clare Turner
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST
The incident in Kempston (Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station)The incident in Kempston (Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station)
A teenager had to be rescued after getting stuck in a tree in Kempston.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just before 3pm on Friday (July 21) to Hillgrounds Road only to discover a 15-year-old in the 65ft tree.

Crews from Kempston and Dunstable used twin line system rope rescue equipment and a 30ft ladder.

No-one was hurt during the incident (Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station)No-one was hurt during the incident (Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station)
In a post on social media, Dunstable Fire Station said: “Fortunately nobody was harmed on this occasion. Climbing can be a very dangerous activity without the right safety measures.

"We'd encourage any aspiring climbers attend an appropriate climbing facility under the right supervision; especially during the summer holidays.

“Ultimately, incidents like this can be avoided and may tie up resources from attending other emergencies.”

