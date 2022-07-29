Sharnbrook Academy scrums down with Northampton Saints in new partnership

Sharnbrook Academy has converted a new partnership with Premiership Rugby Union club – Northampton Saints.

It will become the ‘official partner school’ for the Saints starting in time for the 2022/2023 season.

With the partnership, all year groups at Sharnbrook Academy will get weekly coaching sessions from Northampton Saints’ elite pathway coaches.

The school – part of Meridian Trust – will also receive a wide range off-the-field benefits, including an allocation of matchday tickets, player visits, and signed and framed Northampton Saints shirts to distribute.

Clare Raku, principal of Sharnbrook Academy, said: “We are all so excited to be working alongside Northampton Saints to provide our students with the very best opportunities within the sport of rugby union.

“The chance to take part in these engaging coaching sessions will no doubt enhance our young people’s personal development – and help them gain a long-lasting passion for the sport. A big thank you to the team at Northampton Saints for providing this incredible opportunity.”

The Saints play at the Franklin’s Gardens stadium – less than 20 miles from Sharnbrook Academy – as part of Premiership Rugby, England’s top division of rugby.

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, said: “It is fantastic that Sharnbrook Academy have been able to partner with such a prestigious club – known all over the UK and Europe.”