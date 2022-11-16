Sharnbrook Academy has been working with students to reimagine and reinvigorate its house system – and what’s more, they’re reaching for the stars.

The school – which is part of Meridian Trust – says it will help foster a sense of community while continuing to ensure tailored support for individuals.

Clare Raku, principal at the school, said: “I’m delighted our new houses have been chosen by the students themselves. The house names were taken from mythology and constellations, reflecting our value of aspiration, which epitomises our belief that if students reach for the stars, anything is achievable.

Teachers Miss Keen & Miss Brunetti with students outside the Ursa house office

“The pandemic was an isolating time for so many of us, including the students, so it’s really important the new house system gives them a strong sense of ‘family’ within the school.”

Each of the new houses – Delphinus, Ursa, Pegasus, Cygnus, and Phoenix – are led by a senior tutor who works closely with a dedicated student support assistant to make sure students receive the right support.

Houses are a tangible part of every school day – from the morning tutor sessions to breaks, lunchtimes and after-school – the house zone is where students go to share any worries or celebrate success with their tutors.

Students are able to visit during unstructured times to talk through any concerns or issues they are experiencing, and the house team will liaise closely with the home as required.

All support assistants in houses are trained in safeguarding and welfare to ensure they can support the mental wellbeing of students.

Students have been designing the house logos – and house mottos – and will soon be setting up student voice groups to help drive direction of school.

Mrs Raku added: “Students have been really positive about the changes and have enjoyed getting to know those from other year groups, whom they might not have met otherwise.

