Ofsted inspectors said the school ‘requires improvement’ in two other categories

Inspectors have criticised Sharnbrook Academy and given it an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Ofsted visited the school in Odell Road twice in June and said the quality of education and behaviours and attitudes requires improvements too.

They did, however, say personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision were good.

Sharnbrook Academy

Clare Raku, principal of Sharnbrook Academy, was disheartened by the report and made a formal complaint, which was rejected by Ofsted.

The main criticisms in the report were:

*Leaders are not successfully ensuring all staff deal with some incidents of bullying involving a minority of pupils. As a result of this, some pupils continue to experience name-calling and intimidation. Leaders must ensure that incidents of bullying are dealt with effectively and consistently by all staff

*Teachers do not consistently identify misconceptions, errors and gaps in pupils’ learning. As a result of this, some pupils continue to make the same mistakes, and gaps in their learning are not identified. Leaders need to ensure teachers systematically identify misconceptions and what pupils do not know, so that teachers can provide the necessary support to help pupils improve their learning

*While leaders have more recently provided teachers with the necessary training and information so that they apply the precise support and strategies to meet the needs of pupils with SEND, this is in the early stages of development. As a result of this, pupils with SEND do not always learn as well as they might. Leaders must ensure teachers fully understand pupils’ needs and that they provide the appropriate help

However, around half of pupils’ decision to choose to learn a foreign language was praised by inspectors, as was the arrangements for safeguarding.

Inspectors added: "Most pupils radiate highly positive values and attitudes, especially around diversity, and say, ‘We may look different on the outside but we’re all the same on the inside.’ They learn in an age-related way how to develop healthy relationships. They are kind and considerate.”

Principal Clare Raku said: “Our recent Ofsted inspection took place at the end of the summer term, shortly before our most recent GCSE exam results were published.

"The Department for Education has confirmed that our students are securing excellent exam results; with attainment and progress that is much better than both the national and regional averages.

“We are confident that if the inspection had taken place after these results, inspectors would have had more confidence that changes to our curriculum and improvements since we joined Meridian Trust had been firmly embedded and reached a more positive conclusion.

“While we are disappointed with the overall judgment, we are pleased that inspectors recognised that personal development, leadership and management and the sixth form are ‘good’.

“We will continue to embed our new house system that we know will make such a positive impact on students’ experiences and pastoral support. We look forward to welcoming Ofsted inspectors back to the academy as soon as possible to demonstrate that we are indeed a ‘good’ school in all areas, of which the community can be rightly proud.”

