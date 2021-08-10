Pupils at Sharnbrook Academy celebrate A-level success with celebratory breakfast

Students and staff at Sharnbrook Academy Sixth Form got together for the last time to celebrate their A-level success.

After a tumultuous two years, they shared their grades and future plans over a celebration breakfast provided by Waitrose in Rushden, and Tesco and Sainsbury’s in Bedford.

Amongst the outstanding results across the year group, there were many exceptional individual performances:

Sharnbrook Academy

Tobias Hanrahan achieved five A* grades and one grade A

Dylan Green achieved three A* grades and one grade A

Will Heron, Anna Brewer and Theo Bredell achieved three A* grades and one AS grade A

Matt Venables achieved three A* grades

Daniel Baxby, director of sixth form, said: “We are extremely pleased and proud of the results our students have achieved.

"The determination they have shown to meet the challenges of the last two years has been rightly rewarded.

"In what is a very competitive university and apprenticeship environment this year, our students have been extremely successful in securing their first-choice places. As a school, we wish them all the very best for their futures.”