Oversubscribed schools: Here are the hardest Bedford secondary schools to get into
Thankfully, there’s only seven of them
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Bedford this year, Department for Education figures reveal.
And as promised – after we posted the most oversubscribed primary schools for Bedford last week – today, we feature which secondary schools are the hardest to get into.
Thankfully, unlike last week, there are only seven of them this time …
