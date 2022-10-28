News you can trust since 1845
Seven secondary schools in Bedford are oversubscribed

Oversubscribed schools: Here are the hardest Bedford secondary schools to get into

Thankfully, there’s only seven of them

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Bedford this year, Department for Education figures reveal.

And as promised – after we posted the most oversubscribed primary schools for Bedford last week – today, we feature which secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

Thankfully, unlike last week, there are only seven of them this time …

1. Bedford Free School

Bedford Free School, in Cauldwell Street, had 223 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 107 of these were offered places. This means 116 or did not get a place

Photo: Google

2. Wixams Academy

Wixams Academy, in Green Lane, Wixams, had 195 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 135 of these were offered places. This means 60 did not get a place

Photo: Ben Birchall

3. Goldington Academy

Goldington Academy, in Haylands Way, had 223 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 185 of these were offered places. This means 38 did not get a place

Photo: Google

4. Sharnbrook Academy

Sharnbrook Academy, in Odell Road, Sharnbrook, had 314 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 261 of these were offered places. This means 53 did not get a place

Photo: Submitted

