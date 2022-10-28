Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Bedford this year, Department for Education figures reveal.

And as promised – after we posted the most oversubscribed primary schools for Bedford last week – today, we feature which secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

Thankfully, unlike last week, there are only seven of them this time …

1. Bedford Free School Bedford Free School, in Cauldwell Street, had 223 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 107 of these were offered places. This means 116 or did not get a place

2. Wixams Academy Wixams Academy, in Green Lane, Wixams, had 195 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 135 of these were offered places. This means 60 did not get a place

3. Goldington Academy Goldington Academy, in Haylands Way, had 223 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 185 of these were offered places. This means 38 did not get a place

4. Sharnbrook Academy Sharnbrook Academy, in Odell Road, Sharnbrook, had 314 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 261 of these were offered places. This means 53 did not get a place