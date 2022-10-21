Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Bedford this year, official figures reveal.

Here we reveal which schools are the hardest to get into, according to the figures from the Department for Education.

Look out for our feature next week, when we showcase the oversubscribed secondary schools in Bedford.

1. Priory Primary School Priory Primary School had 36 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 26 of these were offered places. This means 11 or did not get a place

2. Brickhill Primary School Brickhill Primary School had 31 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 24 of these were offered places. This means seven did not get a place

3. Kempston Rural Primary School Kempston Rural Primary School had 71 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 55 of these were offered places. This means 16 did not get a place

4. Castle Newnham School Castle Newnham School had 111 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 88 of these were offered places. This means 23 did not get a place