Ofsted praise Bedford pre-school for making sure "children thrive" in glowing report

By Clare Turner
Published 27th May 2025, 12:04 BST

Inspectors have praised a pre-school for ensuring “children make the best progress they can” in an Ofsted report.

Stewartby Pre-School, in Park Crescent, was awarded ‘outstanding’ status in all categories, following an inspection in April.

They are: overall effectiveness; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

Stewartby Pre-School received an 'outstanding' rating for overall effectiveness

Inspectors said: “Staff know all the children exceptionally well. Together, they discuss the how they can support children in the most effective ways.

"Providers ensure all children make the best progress they can. They seek advice and follow the strategies that others have put in place to provide continuity in targeted areas. For example, speech and language therapists visit on a regular basis. As a result, all children make the very best progress in their evolving communication and language skills.”

The report also praised children for being very well behaved – and made special mention of staff going above and beyond to help parents.

Inspectors said: “For example, they send screenshots of how to navigate an application form for school. Parents feel they are listened to by staff and feel their children receive the very best care and education.”

The report also found:

Staff expertly plan activities and provide resources that target what children need to know and understand next.

Staff give children opportunities to help strengthen and coordinate their core muscles

Providers use additional funding for some children to help close any existing or emerging gaps in their learning

Stewartby Pre-School caters for over 30 children aged two to four. When it was previously inspected in 2019, it also received an ‘outstanding’ rating.

