No Bedford children in need meet education standard for reading, writing and maths

The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged children grew during the pandemic

No children in need in Bedford met the required standard across reading, writing and maths last year, new figures show.

The figures show looked-after children, pupils in care and those with a child protection plan lag behind their key stage two classmates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A primary school teacher marking a pupil's maths homework

They also show the gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged children in key stage one grew during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the most vulnerable pupils have been "most heavily affected by the disruption of the pandemic" and called for greater financial and social support.

The latest Department for Education (DfE) figures show none of 39 children in need in key stage two in Bedford met the required standard for reading, writing and maths in 2021-22.

For all pupils, this was 50%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, further DfE figures show the gap between children in need and all pupils in key stage one has grown during the pandemic.

The proportion of children in need across England reaching the expected standard for reading and writing fell by 21% and 28% respectively from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

But attainment for all pupils in the same subjects across the same time period fell by 11% and 17%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a similar story for maths and science, with the percentage of vulnerable pupils meeting the expected grade falling by 20% and 13% respectively – compared to 11% and 6% for all pupils.

The ASCL said vulnerable pupils have been "most heavily affected" by the pandemic.

Margaret Mulholland, SEND and inclusion specialist, said: "As we return to more settled conditions, there must be focused on support for disadvantaged children from early years right through to post-16 education.

"We echo calls for the pupil premium to be weighted more heavily in favour of persistently disadvantaged pupils, and for more research to be done on the drivers of poor outcomes for vulnerable children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Greater financial and social support is needed to reduce the effects of deprivation that are having a direct impact on their learning."

The DfE figures show of the 39 key stage two children in need in Bedford, 18 reached the expected standard for reading, seven for writing, and eight for maths.

For all pupils, 70% met the expected reading standard, 62% in writing and 66% in maths.

A DfE spokesperson said: "At the heart of the Government’s agenda is an ambition to drive up standards, quality, and outcomes for all pupils. Our record speaks for itself with 88% of schools now Ofsted rated good or outstanding, compared to 68% in 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We know that the pandemic had an impact on pupils learning, which is why we’ve made available almost £5 billion in education recovery initiatives, through which nearly three million tutoring courses have started.