Bedford children are being invited to get active and join weekly football sessions.

Football coach, Mavinder Chana, works with registered charity Fusion Lifestyle to offer affordable football sessions for children aged five to 13 every Saturday at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness.

The sessions, which have grown from 10 attendees to 60, give local children the chance to get active, learn some skills and build friendships with other youngsters in the area for just £3 per session. Due to the increased demand Mavinder has now recruited more assistant coaches.

Affordable football sessions at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness

Mavinder says: “In an area where income is low, my main priority has always been getting kids out and active. Building footballing skills is great, but it’s also important to get the kids to be social with others and build friendships. We want to help parents by keeping our prices as low as possible. Every penny we make goes towards new equipment for the kids to use and allowing us to create all-day half-term football camps. Recently we have been able to provide football shirts with our logo on for kids who attend our sessions.”

The focus for the football sessions is having fun and getting active. Any children that show talent or interest in playing competitively are signposted towards community club Meltis FC.

One parent commented: “These sessions are brilliant and such good value for money. At only £3 per session, they are far cheaper than any other clubs we have been to with the added bonus of pay as you go. A real community feel and such good fun for the children!”

Fusion Lifestyle supports the sessions by providing affordable facilities for the football training to take place. Aaron Colbert, Sports and Community Development Manager for Fusion Lifestyle in Bedford commented, “Playing regular football is great for children’s physical and mental well-being. They exercise without even noticing, keeping active and off screens. Football naturally encourages teamwork and social interaction so it’s great to see so many local children engaging with each other and doing what they love.”

