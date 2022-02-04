Putnoe Primary School

Muddy conditions on a footpath to a school have caused accidents, a petitioner representing parents and children told Bedford Borough Council.

Amanda Smith told councillors on Wednesday (February 2) that there is a "very narrow" path leading down to the Putnoe Primary School which is "more mud and grass" than a pavement.

"There's been quite a few accidents because there's so much mud, it gets wet and we get a big puddle down under the tree," she said.

"We're just asking that for the safety of the children and the adults that the path is widened."

The council's portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill Ward) said: "The council will always respond as best it can to requests for repairs and resurfacing of roads and footpaths.

"The decision concerning how money is allocated and which roads and pavements isn't a political one, it's not in my gift, it's taken by officers who must prioritize funding to ensure that funds are allocated across the borough and residents are kept safe.

"In this instance, some of the adjacent land is owned by the school who will need to be involved in the discussions concerning any decisions which are made."

Councillor C Royden proposed a three-part motion: "I propose that the council number one thanks the petitioner and notes the concerns which have been raised concerning the footpath outside Putnoe Primary School.

"Secondly, recognises that part of the land around the footpath leading the

school is owned by Putnoe Primary School, who must obviously be involved in any work taking place.

"And three, resolves to submit a scheme for future funding when a solution has been found that satisfies all parties, which will be added to the list of our resurfacing projects."

The motion was seconded by Putnoe Ward councillor Max Royden (LibDems).

"I understand the concerns of the petitioners, the school and other parents on the issue of the footpath outside Putnoe Primary School," he said.

"We’re aware of the good work of the school staff in marshalling the school

drop off and pick up times trying to deal with the drainage of the pathway.

"Councillor Headley and I, as the local councillors, are aware of the conditions

on this path which is sometimes subject to flooding.

"Councillor Headley has previously worked with council staff to improve and maintain the drainage, the filling in of the [nearby] underpass has possibly affected drainage in this area.

"We have asked officers for costing on this scheme and we are aware that a widening of the pathway and sorting out flooding issues could cost in excess of twenty thousand pounds.

"We therefore encourage a positive response to this request while recognising the constraints which I have expressed," he said.

The motion was carried.

In a statement, Simon Petch, head teacher at the school, said: "We were extremely pleased to hear that Bedford Borough Council were taking the time to listen to the request to widen the pavement.

"Although staff have willingly marshalled this route into school, on a daily basis, a more permanent solution would be welcomed.

"Our school community has worked together incredibly cohesively through a very difficult period.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support, hard work and commitment in making Putnoe Primary School such an inclusive and welcoming place for children to learn.