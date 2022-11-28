Mrs Lollipop hangs up her stick after 53 years of service in Ampthill
She helped schoolchildren get to The Firs Lower, Alameda Middle, Russell Lower and Redbourne Upper
A much-loved lollipop lady from Ampthill – who has clocked up an incredible 53 years in her role – has decided to retire.
Joyce Shaughnessy, 80, has helped generations of school children cross Dunstable Road to The Firs Lower, Alameda Middle, Russell Lower and Redbourne Upper in Ampthill since the 1960s – making it seven decades of dedicated service.
Joyce said: “The children all call me Mrs Lollipop as when I first met them in reception class they couldn’t say my surname, and then it stuck all the way through their schooling.
"Because I started when some children were 16 and 17-years-old, they're now great-grandparents. So, I’ve been crossing them over as well – grandchildren and great-grandchildren."
Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Central Bedfordshire Council executive member for community services, said: “What a fantastic achievement. Few people can say they have served their local community for that length of time and made such a valuable contribution by keeping children and families safe.”
Tamsin Townsend, senior road safety Manager at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Joyce has been an inspiration to us all. After joining as a school crossing patrol officer in 1969, she has helped many generations of local families within Ampthill to safely cross the road to school. As her manager, I am truly sad to be losing Joyce as part of our team as she is a pleasure to work with and always puts a smile on our faces and the faces of the children.’’