Funding for two new schools and 40 new classrooms in Bedford announced

The schools will be located at Wixams and Sharnbrook

By Olga Norford
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 11:51am

Two new primary schools are to be built at Wixams and Sharnbrook along with around 40 new classrooms at existing schools.

Funding for the projects will be made available via the Borough Council’s investment in the School Capital Programme in 2024.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Investing in schools and education is a top priority. Bedford Borough is a popular place for young families to settle down, so it is important that we look ahead and invest in schools to match that demand.”

The School Capital Programme sets out plans to build two new primary schools in Wixams (approximately 28 classrooms) and Sharnbrook (at least seven classrooms). Expansion to existing schools will include 40 new classrooms at Wixams Academy, Bedford Academy and schools west of Bedford.

This is in addition to a new 200-place Special Education Needs and Disabilities School in Kempston o be opened in September 2024.

