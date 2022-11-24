Two new primary schools are to be built at Wixams and Sharnbrook along with around 40 new classrooms at existing schools.

Funding for the projects will be made available via the Borough Council’s investment in the School Capital Programme in 2024.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Investing in schools and education is a top priority. Bedford Borough is a popular place for young families to settle down, so it is important that we look ahead and invest in schools to match that demand.”

The School Capital Programme sets out plans to build two new primary schools in Wixams (approximately 28 classrooms) and Sharnbrook (at least seven classrooms). Expansion to existing schools will include 40 new classrooms at Wixams Academy, Bedford Academy and schools west of Bedford.