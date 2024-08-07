Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford to Paris cycle for British Heart Foundation

Devoted fundraisers from Lavenders Day Nursery were delighted to collectively complete a cycle from Bedford to Paris to raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation.

In order to mark the start of the Olympics, parents, siblings and colleagues from Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ day nursery on Bushmead Avenue spent a week taking turns on the nursery exercise bike whilst holding the ceremonial torch during breaks and pick-up time to make up the 552 kilometre distance, raising a total of £365 for the worthy cause.

The Bedford to Paris cycle is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for Lavenders, who have recently enjoyed dress down days, bake sales, raffles and more for the cause, which will help fund life-saving research into congenital heart disease.

Lavenders deputy manager, Oli Baucutt said: “We were hugely proud to see so many people in our nursery community rally together for this incredible charity and we are very grateful for everyone’s participation and generosity. This event not only was a brilliant way to celebrate the Olympics and the importance of staying active and taking care of our hearts, but a fantastic example for the children too.”

Lavenders has adopted the British Heart Foundation for a year-long fundraising and awareness drive.

