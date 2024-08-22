Kempston Academy students mark GCSE result achievements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Kempston Academy, part of Chiltern Learning Trust collected their GCSE results day and are celebrating another year of exceptional results.

Paul House, Headteacher at Kempston Academy said: “We are delighted with the results achieved by our Year 11 students this year. Having recently joined Kempston Academy, I am particularly impressed by the fantastic achievements of our students in this year’s GCSE exams.

Well-respected senior leader in Bedfordshire, Paul became a new headteacher at Kempston Academy in April, eager to continue the school’s success and play a role in its growth.

He continued: “These results are a true reflection of the hard work of the students who have persevered despite their disrupted secondary education, keeping focussed on achieving their goals throughout it all. At our school, every student has the potential to achieve great things and our vision is to encourage a love of learning. This has been exemplified in the brilliant achievements today and I look forward to continuing to achieve great things together.”

The school has seen a marked increase in student attainment across all areas, particularly core subjects. Notable successes included:

· Harini Elavarasan achieved five grade 9s, one Distinction*, two grade 8s, and one grade 7.

· Lauren Rutter achieved three grade 9s, one Distinction*; one grade 8 and one grade 7.

· Jasmine Barton-Hanson achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s, and one grade 7.

· Jay Loi achieved three grade 8, two Distinctions, and three grade 6s.

These exceptional results highlight the students’ hard-earned success and the strong relationships built with their teachers and support staff over the years.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, also praised the students’ achievements: “The remarkable results at Kempston Academy are a clear indication of the students' hard work and the strong support they have received from their teachers and the community. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and look forward to seeing their continued success in the future.”

Paul added: “Their attitude has been exemplary and a true credit to the whole Kempston community. The students have benefited from the support of their dedicated teaching staff, and key staff within the Chiltern Learning Trust, with whom they have built such strong relationships over their time at the school.

“We are really excited for the future and look forward to hearing about the students' successes in the future as they progress onto the next step of their educational journey.”

Find out more about Kempston Academy by visiting - www.kempstonacademy.co.uk