Paul House becomes new headteacher at Kempston Academy

Kempston Academy, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, has appointed Paul House as its new headteacher.

Mr House has a wealth of experience in teaching and will lead Kempston Academy as it is poised for growth and exciting new opportunities.

The former Deputy Headteacher at Bedford Academy is a well-respected senior leader in the area, with over 15 years of heading departments and guiding schools.

Despite previous merger plans, both Kempston Academy and nearby Daubeney Academy - also part of Chiltern Learning – will remain open and continue to provide a high-quality learning experience serving the needs of Kempston.

Paul House, new headteacher at Kempston Academy

Mr House will steer Kempston Academy as it benefits from additional investment from Chiltern Learning Trust, shared with Daubeney Academy, as a result of the decision for both schools to remain open.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul House to Kempston Academy and our Trust. He is ambitious about preparing our students for success and realising their potential, which aligns with the Trust’s mission to educate, empower and inspire generations of children.”

Mr House is eager to contribute to the continued success of Kempston Academy and play a role in its exciting future. He said: “I am thrilled and excited for the opportunity to move Kempston Academy forward. The school has the potential to be a true leader in Bedford and I am confident that with the dedication of our staff, the support of the Trust, and the talent of our students, we will achieve great things together.

“There is a real community here. The staff are brilliant and I am able to collaborate with leaders from other schools within the Trust. In my first few weeks here, I have already worked closely with the head of Challney High School for Girls and Daubeney Academy, whilst having attended multiple Continuous Professional Development events across the area.

“I see an incredible chance to build on this foundation and create an environment that both challenges and supports our students and staff, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Every student has the potential to achieve great things and our vision is to encourage a love of learning that will stay with them throughout their lives, personally and professionally. We will provide students with every opportunity to not only reach their full potential, but also to truly enjoy their journey here.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr House is an avid runner who enjoys spending quality time with his family. Before commencing his career in education, he had the chance to travel, touring Cape Town in South Africa and finishing in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. His favourite travelling moment was spending a year exploring Australia’s West Coast.

Kempston Academy is a school with a forward-thinking approach to education and ensures there are a broad range of opportunities for students to grow. It joined Chiltern Learning Trust in May 2022 and has received significant investment since.